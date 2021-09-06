Open justice and anonymity for the accused

The publication of an accused person’s identity before conviction arguably violates the substance of the presumption of innocence. The law should not turn a blind eye to the serious consequences of conviction in the eyes of the public: shame, stigma and loss of business or livelihood.

Alexander Woon and Melvin Loh
Open justice is satisfied by publication of the accused’s name after conviction, say the writers.PHOTO: ISTOCKPHOTO
  • Published
    31 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

In The Straits Times recently, assistant news editor Toh Yong Chuan wrote about the need to balance open justice with victim protection. There is a third, vital interest to consider - the accused's.

The principle of open justice must be balanced against another foundational principle of our legal system, the presumption of innocence.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 