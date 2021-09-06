For Subscribers
Open justice and anonymity for the accused
The publication of an accused person’s identity before conviction arguably violates the substance of the presumption of innocence. The law should not turn a blind eye to the serious consequences of conviction in the eyes of the public: shame, stigma and loss of business or livelihood.
In The Straits Times recently, assistant news editor Toh Yong Chuan wrote about the need to balance open justice with victim protection. There is a third, vital interest to consider - the accused's.
The principle of open justice must be balanced against another foundational principle of our legal system, the presumption of innocence.
