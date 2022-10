On Oct 5, the oil cartel Opec+, led by its two largest producers Saudi Arabia and Russia, delivered a rude shock to the global energy market by announcing a higher-than-expected production cut of 2 million barrels a day, equivalent to around 2 per cent of global consumption.

In reality, the cut, which will run till December 2023, will be about half of that because a lot of the cartel's members are not meeting their full production quotas.