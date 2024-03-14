Oodles of noodles: How a global favourite became an economic red flag

If the entire (cooked) length of instant noodles sold around the world in a single year were laid out in a line, the resulting 6,200,000,000km noodle would stretch well beyond Pluto and into the depths of space. It is a fact as miserable as it is marvellous.

Instant noodles sit among the most potent weapons ever devised in the unending struggle against starvation: a product that towers, among processed foods, at the extreme value end of the cost-per-calorie scale and which its makers now proudly classify as a piece of “social infrastructure”.