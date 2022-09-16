On The Ground

Drawing demand from mature housing estates

More Build-To-Order units in non-mature estates will be set aside for first-time applicants to help more of them get a flat, but this is not enough to move the needle overall.

Michelle Ng
Housing Correspondent
The Government has consistently encouraged home seekers to apply for flats in non-mature estates to have a higher chance of getting a flat. PHOTO: ST FILE
Updated
Published
1 min ago
The third time may well be the charm for associate engineer Muhammad Afiq Baharudin, 35, and his fiance, who hope to secure a four-room Build-To-Order (BTO) flat in Woodlands from the latest launch in August, after failing to receive a ballot number in their previous two attempts.

His optimism is fuelled by the Housing Board's announcement last month that at least 95 per cent of the four-room and larger flat supply in non-mature estates will be set aside for first-time applicants like himself, up from 85 per cent.

