Drawing demand from mature housing estates

The third time may well be the charm for associate engineer Muhammad Afiq Baharudin, 35, and his fiance, who hope to secure a four-room Build-To-Order (BTO) flat in Woodlands from the latest launch in August, after failing to receive a ballot number in their previous two attempts.

His optimism is fuelled by the Housing Board's announcement last month that at least 95 per cent of the four-room and larger flat supply in non-mature estates will be set aside for first-time applicants like himself, up from 85 per cent.