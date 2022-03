One of the most frightening movie scenes I have ever seen occurs in the 2004 Thai horror film Shutter. The protagonist wakes up in bed. It is 3am. His blanket begins to move. This, it transpires, is because there is a ghost at the foot of his bed, slowly pulling the blanket off him.

This is terrifying to me mostly because, as an insomniac, I am often awake at 3am.