Recently, I discovered that the southernmost point of Continental Asia lies on our own Palawan Beach on Sentosa. It isn't on a distant shore elsewhere.

Picnicking at this edge-of-Asia spot will be fun, I figured. So earlier this year, I walked across a suspension bridge on the far rim of Palawan Beach. And there it was, a sandy islet 1.248 degrees north of the equator with an unblocked view of the South China Sea.