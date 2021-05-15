Only scientists and voters can change the politics of catastrophe

A Covid-19-style pandemic was both predictable and preventable, according to a panel of experts. The fact that it has resulted in a global disaster killing 3.3 million people was largely due to a failure of governance and a lack of a coordinated international response, they say.

"Global political leadership was absent," concluded the two lead authors, Ms Helen Clark, the former prime minister of New Zealand, and Ms Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, the former president of Liberia, in the report published this week.