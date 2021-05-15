Only scientists and voters can change the politics of catastrophe

An expert panel blames a failure of global political leadership for the devastation of the Covid-19 pandemic. Time for "idealist" scientific experts empowered by civil society to do more to save humanity from other looming, preventable disasters.

John Thornhill
Rotting fish floating in polluted marshes in Iraq last month. Historian Niall Ferguson notes in his latest book Doom: The Politics Of Catastrophe that the distinction drawn between "natural" and "man-made" disasters is often misleading. What matters is how humans anticipate and respond to such events, which are predictable in their frequency if not in their particularity. And while it may be tempting to blame such disasters on inept leaders, they also reflect a broader societal incapacity to prepare and react.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
A Covid-19-style pandemic was both predictable and preventable, according to a panel of experts. The fact that it has resulted in a global disaster killing 3.3 million people was largely due to a failure of governance and a lack of a coordinated international response, they say.

"Global political leadership was absent," concluded the two lead authors, Ms Helen Clark, the former prime minister of New Zealand, and Ms Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, the former president of Liberia, in the report published this week.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 15, 2021, with the headline 'Only scientists and voters can change the politics of catastrophe'. Subscribe
