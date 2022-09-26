Online hate in Germany brings real-life arrests

While the threat of prosecution will not eradicate hate online, the authorities believe it will help push some of the worst behaviour back into the shadows.

Adam Satariano and Christopher F. Schuetze
Over the past several years, Germany has been criminally prosecuting people for online hate speech. PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: UNSPLASH
When the police pounded the door before dawn at a home in north-west Germany, a bleary-eyed young man in his boxer shorts answered. The officers asked for his father, who was at work. They told him that his 51-year-old father was accused of violating laws against online hate speech, insults and misinformation.

He had shared an image on Facebook with an inflammatory statement about immigration falsely attributed to a German politician. "Just because someone rapes, robs or is a serious criminal is not a reason for deportation," the fake remark said. The police then scoured the home for about 30 minutes, seizing a laptop and tablet as evidence, prosecutors said.

