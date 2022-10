FEATURE

Living with the virus

As Singapore continues to live with Covid-19 amid the XBB wave, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung has highlighted four important guidelines. Here is what you need to know about them.

str.sg/xbbwave

Golden Horse • Are awards still relevant without China's participation? | B3

Megathreats • Avalanche of disasters coming, predicts economist | B2

Tech • SMS disruptions, privacy among concerns over anti-scam moves | B4