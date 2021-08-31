One undergrad, two disciplines: Can a student master both arts and science?

As Singapore forges ahead with interdisciplinary education, its success will depend on how well three inherent tensions are reconciled

Fung Fun Man and Ng Chia Wee
  • Published
    35 min ago
Can a political science student learn chemistry? This was a question posed to 19-year-old Leow Shuen Ling, who began her undergraduate education at the National University of Singapore's (NUS) College of Humanities and Sciences (CHS) earlier this month.

Her response was an emphatic "Of course!" but this was followed by what she said would be a better question - why can't a political science student learn chemistry?

