One more reason to put away the phone at mealtimes

Going screen-free while eating may help both children and adults keep those extra pounds off.

Smartphones may be contributing to an environment in which we are gradually learning to eat without really noticing that we are eating.

The next time you have lunch at a foodcourt in Singapore, take a look at the tables around you.

As they eat, you will probably see people scrolling through their phones, watching videos, checking social media or replying to messages. You may also see families sitting together at the same table, yet with several members looking more at their screens than at the people sitting across from them.