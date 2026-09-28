Once staunchly pro-China, Malaysian Chinese businesses are now distancing themselves from Beijing

Standing in the fruit section of a local supermarket the other day, I found myself staring at two 500-gram boxes of grapes: Chinese Shine Muscats priced at RM6.99 (S$2.18) and Australian Crimson seedless grapes at RM12.99 (S$4.05).



As a consumer, I was delighted that Shine Muscats - originally a prime Japanese variety - had been slashed to budget prices. The Malaysian Chinese business community, however, has been far less enthusiastic about the influx of Chinese goods and China’s ability to turn once-premium goods into cheap commodities.

That anxiety is part of a larger paradox. The Chinese-Malaysian business community remains economically and culturally connected to China. Yet some of the businesses that once saw China as an economic opportunity and an admirable major power now increasingly see Chinese companies as competitors with an unfair advantage eating into their market share. A wariness of China’s overcapacity is taking root.