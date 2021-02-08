Once China's biggest dealmaker, HNA now faces bankruptcy

Its lenders are pushing for bankruptcy. Its chair and co-founder has been quietly stripped of power. Nearly US$10 billion (S$13.3 billion) of its money has been embezzled. HNA Group, the vast Chinese conglomerate that threw tens of billions of dollars at trophy businesses around the world, is nearing the biggest corporate collapse in recent Chinese history.

Its dismantling is an extraordinary turn of events for the company that began as a regional airline in China's southern province of Hainan and grew to own large stakes in Hilton Hotels, Deutsche Bank, Virgin Australia and others. At its height, HNA employed 400,000 people around the world.