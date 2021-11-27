Ominous encounters at South China Sea shoal

China's recent actions around Second Thomas Shoal are backed by new domestic legislation that contradicts its expressed desire to uphold peace and stability in the waterway

  • Published
    1 hour ago
On Nov 16, three China Coast Guard (CCG) vessels tried to ram and then used water cannon to prevent two Philippine Navy (PN) ships from delivering food and other supplies to a group of marines on Second Thomas Shoal.

Such attempts by China to prevent the PN from resupplying its troops on Second Thomas Shoal in the Spratly Islands are nothing new. Tense skirmishes took place in 2013, 2014 and 2018.

