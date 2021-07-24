Olympics in the Covid-19 era

A troubled Olympics

Robert J. Fouser

The Korea Herald, South Korea

The Covid-19 pandemic forced a year's delay in holding the Summer Olympics, with many in Japan and elsewhere arguing that they should have been cancelled altogether.

Instead, athletes will compete in quiet, empty venues. A recent rise in Covid-19 cases prompted the Japanese government to bring back emergency measures that prevent spectators from attending events.

For Tokyo, this marks the second time the city hosts the Summer Olympics. In 1964, the Japanese economy had recovered from the devastation of World War II and the country was on a path to becoming an economic superpower. The Olympics were a chance to highlight Japan's recovery and rising world status.

Japan has changed in the 47 years since the 1964 Olympics.

The world has seen even greater changes. The Cold War ended almost 30 years ago. New economic and cultural powers have emerged, the most obvious of which are China and India.

Like the 1964 Olympics, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics reflect Japan and the world in 2021. The Japan of 2021 is not the goal-oriented country of 1964.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are a victim of troubled times as much as they are of weak leadership in a diminished Japan.

One can only hope that the populist my-country-first fever of today gives way to a new appreciation for cooperation and, yes, globalisation in time for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Risky Games

Rajaram Panda

The Statesman, India

Covid-19 cases are on the increase in the past six months and they might rise further. The political leadership in Japan shall have to answer for the manner in which it handled the pandemic and decided to go ahead with the Games, disrespecting public opinion despite the lurking danger for which no one has any permanent cure as yet.

Indeed, it is a marquee moment for national pride. Competing for medals of any colour is not a priority for the Japanese people at a time when Tokyo is in a fourth state of emergency as infections are again on the rise and vaccination programmes are facing severe deficiency.

There is fear that the highly infectious Delta variant detected within the country and as admitted by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga himself, could be more devastating as less than a third of Japan's 120 million people have received one dose of the vaccine, and less than 20 per cent are fully vaccinated.

This is not what the Japanese people aspired to, and they now feel their elected representatives have betrayed them despite the confidence they reposed on them.

Health experts in Japan warn of a further wave of infections during the Games as so many people are going to come from different parts of the world.

Though overseas spectators are banned from attending the Games, this does not provide any guarantee against virus spread. The case of an athlete from Uganda disappearing from the Olympic village unnerved the organisers. This incident raised more questions about the oversight of Olympic participants.

The lure of an Olympic medal at the risk of human lives defies logic.

A different Olympics

Editorial

The Jakarta Post, Indonesia

There were mixed feelings of pride and anxiety when on July 8 the government officially sent off 28 athletes who will take part in the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo. For sure, it is not the Olympics we dreamed about.

The sportsmen and women will have to compete in empty or half-empty venues, live in bubbles, follow strict hygiene rules and, more than that, their bid to win medals is a risky undertaking, all because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Olympics will commence on the heels of the boisterous Euro 2020 soccer tournament, as well as the Wimbledon tennis championship in Europe. Stadiums welcomed back maskless sports fans, although not to their full capacity, which many deemed a symbol of the continent's victory over the pandemic. Whether Europe celebrated too early, we will see.

A few months ago Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga insisted that the Tokyo Olympics must go on to send "a message of hope and courage".

For governments, organising a sporting competition, or other events that involve crowds or physical contact, during a pandemic of a highly contagious disease like Covid-19 raises the moral question about the responsibility to protect people's lives.

Japan delayed the Olympics last year, Europe postponed the soccer extravaganza, and many sports organisations cancelled tournaments in order to prevent infections and fatalities. In fact, the controversy about the Tokyo Olympics has not subsided yet.

One of the lingering concerns about the Tokyo Olympics is Japan's relatively low vaccination rate compared with other developed countries.

Our prayers go to the 28-strong national team who will fight it out to maintain Indonesia's medal-winning streak in the Olympics.

Olympic diplomacy

Editorial

The Japan News, Japan

To bring the global coronavirus pandemic under control, it will be important for the international community to work together to implement measures, such as providing vaccines to developing countries and promoting vaccinations for young people.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga needs to try to boost momentum for international cooperation through talks with key figures from other countries.

Mrs Jill Biden will be making her first visit to Japan as the First Lady of the United States. This can be said to reflect the US administration's emphasis on relations with Japan.

Although the current Olympics opening ceremony is not expected to be a stage for showy diplomacy, Japan should enhance the international community's trust in this nation by taking all possible measures to prevent the spread of the virus. It must fulfil its international pledge to hold the Olympics in a safe and secure manner.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in decided at the last minute not to visit Japan. It is regrettable that the opportunity for dialogue to improve Tokyo-Seoul relations has been lost.

Such moves could further worsen Japan-South Korea relations. Care should be taken not to bring political agenda into the Olympics.