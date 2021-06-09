For Subscribers
Covid-19 vaccines
Old is not always gold, and other drug safety myths
Singapore uses new-tech mRNA vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna in its Covid-19 fight, but some say old-tech ones are safer. That oversimplifies what goes into the process of drug development and testing.
In the discovery and development of new medicines and vaccines, researchers are always looking to maximise the benefit to the patient, while minimising side-effects.
The Covid-19 pandemic has put the spotlight on the issue of safety assessments amid the urgent need to develop vaccines.