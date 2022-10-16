Old age is not for wimps

Ageing is largely unexplored territory. The deeper dimensions of elderhood, if we care to explore them, are the very opposite of decline.

Meira Chand
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

A friend in her 70s is battling physical disabilities, but her mind is still diamond clear, resolutely unbowed by age. "Old age is not for wimps," she said to me recently. While illness or disability can strike at any time in life, with the years we know we must expect the vagaries of an ageing physical frame.

Physically, we have our chronological age but, according to modern medicine, we also have a biological age and a psychological age. Besides these, I believe there is an age of intuitive maturity, tied to our deeper life perceptions.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on October 16, 2022, with the headline Old age is not for wimps. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top