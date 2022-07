"How would you react if I told you I'm gay?" my nine-year-old son asked me one day.

I was tempted to give him a lengthy exposition on the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community in Singapore, the history of Section 377A of the Penal Code which criminalises sex between men, and the Court of Appeal's upholding earlier this year of a lower court's decision to dismiss challenges to S377A.