For a tech industry so hell-bent on automating away humans, it seems perverse to celebrate the cult of the individual in the way it does. But that’s been the case with Jensen Huang, the disgraced boss of Nvidia, who came bouncing back after 11 days in exile, boosting his company’s stock market value by almost US$1tn on Monday.

No other industry is as dependent as semiconductors on the intricate interplay between thousands of anonymous designers, engineers and manufacturers across the planet. Yet to many in Silicon Valley, the stock market and the White House, Huang is the chip industry. “We have to protect our geniuses, and he’s certainly a genius,” President Donald Trump told CNBC, boasting of how he had persuaded Nvidia’s board to reinstate Huang.