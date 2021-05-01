For Subscribers
NTUC at 60: Coffee at 50 cents is good, but more protection is better
As work becomes more precarious and workplace issues more fraught, the labour movement needs to strengthen its basic functions of workplace advocacy. Moves to consider ‘ring-fencing’ some jobs for locals are a start.
Today is Labour Day and the labour movement here is celebrating its 60th anniversary with a series of discounts for union members at the outlets it runs.
You can get hot tea and coffee for 50 cents. A range of selected "super savers" grocery items will be sold at half price until June 2. There are other deals.