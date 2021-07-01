Speaking Of Asia

'Noynoy' Aquino's death ends a Philippine and Asian era

The outpouring of grief in the country and beyond is a testament to the enduring respect and affection for the Aquino brand of politics - a combination of grittiness, integrity and understated aristocracy.

Associate Editor
Filipino military personnel carry the portrait of the late Philippine President Benigno Aquino III in Paranaque city, Metro Manila, on June 26, 2021.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
  • Published
    44 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Over breakfast in Singapore two years ago, I relived a bit of painful Philippine history with Mr Manny Maceda, the global head of the consultancy Bain & Co.

In August 1983, Mr Maceda, a college kid at the time, went with his politician-father in two cars ferrying Benigno Simeon Aquino Jr from his Chestnut Hill home in Boston to Logan International Airport. The slim and bespectacled Philippine opposition figure was returning from exile in the United States to challenge the venal and corrupt dictatorship of Ferdinand Marcos.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 