Not too late to bridge Fica divide
The polarised manner in which the debate was conducted has set back the effort to sensitise S'poreans to the danger of foreign interference
Singapore has a new law to counter foreigners making use of citizens here to influence the domestic politics of the country.
It is a complicated set of legislation to deal with a problem that exists in a world far removed from the ordinary lives of people which the Government says it cannot talk about openly without compromising national security.