Not time yet to close S'pore's schools

It is understandable if Singaporeans wonder why the Government has not closed down schools as part of the efforts to fight the coronavirus outbreak here. After all, such steps have been taken in countries such as Japan and New Zealand, which have been vigorous in their attempts to contain the Covid-19 spread. Indeed, school closures would, arguably, be in keeping with Singapore's broad, deep and stringent attempts to combat the outbreak. The Government has been implementing immigration restrictions, quarantine, stay-home rules and social distancing measures that would have been unthinkable in normal times.

Surely schools should not stay outside the purview of such deterrent policies, the argument goes. This view is not an irrational one. However, the benefits of shutting down schools need to be considered against the costs. On the first account, children would be removed from the calculus of danger that arises from regular gatherings of large numbers of people functioning in proximity for a considerable period of time. However, there are clear downsides. Experts have warned that millions of children risk falling behind because of school closures since unequal access to the Internet hurts poorer students as classes go online. The digital divide in Singapore is not as severe as it is in poorer countries. But even here, those who will be most disadvantaged by school closures would be students from lower-income families.

There are also practical and logistical problems for parents, including those on the front lines of the Covid-19 fight. Schools offer a safe and controlled environment. Bereft of it, children from families with good support structures would be looked after at home. But others might not be.

Indeed, workplace and social distancing is far more effective in reducing the spread than school closure. According to one study, sick adults are more likely to go to work than sick children are to go to school. Adults spread the virus to co-workers, who then bring it home. Hence, quarantine, working from home and social distancing should be a focus over school closures. Of course, the option should be considered if children are found to be key transmitters of the virus. That is not yet the case. Ultimately, keeping schools open or not has to be seen in perspective. Short of a national lockdown, which would not discriminate between workplaces and schools, and would restrict travel to the minimum necessary to sustain physical existence, the emphasis must continue to be on confining and eliminating individual clusters instead of shutting down the whole system. What Singapore is practising at the moment is a considered and calibrated response to an evolving situation. So are other nations. But uncritically importing measures from elsewhere will not help the country fight Covid-19. Singapore must implement its own protocols calmly and sensibly.