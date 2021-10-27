For Subscribers
Not all green jobs are safe and clean
Regulators must recognise that some of the work involved in greening the economy is dirty, dangerous and in need of reform
In a decarbonising global economy, metals may be the new oil. Demand for copper, nickel, cobalt and lithium is likely to surge in the next two decades because of their importance to clean energy technologies, according to the International Monetary Fund.
This will have wide-reaching implications for the countries that produce these metals.