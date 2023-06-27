Not a Titanic tragedy by any means

Two recent disasters demonstrate how fame distorts reality. An overcrowded fishing boat carrying more than 700 international migrants and asylum-seekers sank off the coast of Greece, marking one of the largest sea tragedies in the Mediterranean in recent memory. However, international interest in the disaster has been overtaken by the fate of the Titan, a tourist submersible carrying five wealthy people who died when it imploded in the North Atlantic during a deep dive to the wreck of the Titanic, a passenger liner that had sunk in 1912.

Apart from the questionable taste of people visiting the wreckage of a sunken ship for voyeuristic pleasure, what is disturbing is how easily the deaths of a few famous mortals have overshadowed the terrible passage from miserable life of far more humans. The Greek coastguard’s actions have attracted criticism because, according to one report, the fishing vessel was not moving for at least seven hours before it went down, raising questions over whether it could have been saved. No such accusation has been directed at the United States, Canada and France, which sent their ships and planes promptly to try and rescue the sunken titans.

