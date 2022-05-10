Nostalgic nationalism - the political malaise of our time

Before the coronavirus pandemic, nostalgia was a major force in global politics. Mr Donald Trump rose to power by promising to "make America great again", and Brexiters won their political battle partly by idealising Britain's imperial past. While China's President Xi Jinping called for a "great rejuvenation of the Chinese people", Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pursued neo-Ottoman ambitions, and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban lamented the Kingdom of Hungary's territorial losses after World War I.

These inclinations were suspended when the pandemic forced everyone to focus on a more immediate crisis. But now that Covid-19 is gradually fading in the rearview mirror, nostalgia has returned with a vengeance. Russian President Vladimir Putin has taken this form of politics to an extreme by justifying his war of aggression against Ukraine on the false grounds that Russia's neighbour "is an inalienable part of our own history, culture, and spiritual space".