Non-tax incentives will be key in future

The finance ministers of the Group of 20 (G-20) are widely expected to sign up to the proposal for a global minimum corporate tax at their meeting in Venice, which will conclude tomorrow. This could have significant implications for Singapore and other low-tax jurisdictions, including other advanced economies such as Ireland and Switzerland, which have long relied on tax incentives to attract foreign direct investments. The proposal under consideration is to levy a global minimum tax of 15 per cent on the largest and most profitable multinational enterprises (MNEs) beyond a certain profit threshold. Moreover, the taxes will be allocated to countries based on where MNEs sell their products rather than where they book their profits. The companies would need to top up tax payments to their home countries to meet at least the 15 per cent minimum level in cases where they pay lower taxes.

This will end the "race to the bottom" competition among countries on global tax rates, which have fallen from an average of 40 per cent in 1980 to 24 per cent in 2020. It will also deter companies from moving their profits to low-tax jurisdictions. This is welcome news for many countries that are fiscally stretched after huge increases in public spending in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. The proposal will obviously most benefit large economies which have big markets and are home to most MNEs, while smaller economies and tax havens stand to incur revenue losses. Tax experts reckon that Singapore is likely to be negatively impacted by, particularly, the reallocation of tax revenues to larger markets.