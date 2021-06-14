No magic formula to children's screen time
Instead of setting rigid screen time limits for children at home during these unprecedented times, parents should steer them towards cognitively stimulating content that promotes positive social development
With the June holidays in full swing in Singapore, overseas travel a no go, and a collective effort to stay home to contain the spread of Covid-19, anxious parents are seeking ways to keep their kids who are unable to leave the house mentally and physically active, even as many of them are working from home at the same time.
While devices such as computers, tablets, smartphones, video game players and television sets help children pass the time, parents are - and rightfully should be - concerned about the downside of excessive screen time.