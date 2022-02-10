A package to cushion the impact of the impending goods and services tax hike is set to cover about 10 times the extra amount some families will spend, said Finance Minister Lawrence Wong. He said the GST hike is needed to raise additional revenue for Singapore's growing healthcare and social needs.

The Johor state assembly election will be held on March 12, Malaysia's Election Commission announced yesterday. Voters in Singapore and other regions previously ineligible to register as postal voters can do so now. The polls also mark the first time that individuals aged 18 to 20 can vote in a Malaysian election.