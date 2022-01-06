Must-reads

Updated
Published
4 min ago

Singapore will require those aged 18 and above to get a Covid-19 booster jab to maintain their fully vaccinated status, as it braces itself for a large Omicron wave that could see a peak of 15,000 cases a day in the worst-case scenario. Those eligible must get the additional jab within 270 days, or nine months, of their last primary dose. 

Many non-profits in India have found themselves caught in the government's cross hairs as it cracks the whip on civil society organisations receiving foreign funding. This has heightened concerns that the government is using its heavy-handed approach on funding clearances to browbeat groups critical of its policies. 

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 06, 2022, with the headline Must-reads. Subscribe