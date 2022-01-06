Singapore will require those aged 18 and above to get a Covid-19 booster jab to maintain their fully vaccinated status, as it braces itself for a large Omicron wave that could see a peak of 15,000 cases a day in the worst-case scenario. Those eligible must get the additional jab within 270 days, or nine months, of their last primary dose.

Many non-profits in India have found themselves caught in the government's cross hairs as it cracks the whip on civil society organisations receiving foreign funding. This has heightened concerns that the government is using its heavy-handed approach on funding clearances to browbeat groups critical of its policies.