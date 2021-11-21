On My Mind

No day off, no sitting during work hours selling sweets

We slide into being made to work in iffy ways, realising this only when in pain or reading of protesters overcoming work injustice

  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

I didn't have a day off for a month and I didn't sit throughout the full work hours as a retail worker. I was a student doing a holiday job then, so I had the mad energy to survive it, but I was still wretchedly exhausted by the end of the stint.

We sort of slide or are sucked into being made to work in questionable ways, and we slowly wake up to it being wrong when our bodies are incandescent with pain, or when we read about protesters overcoming injustice at work, only to think, "Hey, isn't that what I'm being made to do too?"

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on November 21, 2021, with the headline 'No day off, no sitting during work hours selling sweets'. Subscribe
Topics: 