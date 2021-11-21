No day off, no sitting during work hours selling sweets

I didn't have a day off for a month and I didn't sit throughout the full work hours as a retail worker. I was a student doing a holiday job then, so I had the mad energy to survive it, but I was still wretchedly exhausted by the end of the stint.

We sort of slide or are sucked into being made to work in questionable ways, and we slowly wake up to it being wrong when our bodies are incandescent with pain, or when we read about protesters overcoming injustice at work, only to think, "Hey, isn't that what I'm being made to do too?"