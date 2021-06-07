No-choice election: In Iran, it's all up to the Supreme Leader

Every four years when Iran holds an election for a new president, hopes are high that eventually a genuine reformist will take over and modernise the theocratic system. But more often than not, these hopes are dashed. It is therefore time to face the bitter reality: The Islamic Republic of Iran is not designed to enable change by means of elections - and this time, it will not be any different.

In fact, some observers rather cynically believe that the upcoming presidential election on June 18 is more honest than previous ones.