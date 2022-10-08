Nimbleness needed to engage citizens

Policy problems are becoming increasingly complex and "wicked" in nature.

Spanning from environmental sustainability, social mobility, gender equality and national identity, they tend to elicit different, oftentimes conflicting views, of what needs to be done. As such, traditional means of problem-solving where the government takes the lead are becoming glaringly inadequate. Instead, many governments, including the Singapore Government, are adopting a more collaborative approach towards policymaking. The Forward Singapore exercise, launched in June, is the most recent example of this.