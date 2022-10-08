Nimbleness needed to engage citizens

Regardless of the topic, public engagement that involves citizens as solutioning partners is confronted with two perennial questions. Can citizens be effectively engaged on complex issues and how can technology be exploited while minimising its pitfalls?

Carol Soon, Nandhini Bala Krishnan and Beverly Tan
Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong spoke recently on initiatives to drive the Unite Pillar under the Forward Singapore exercise. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
Updated
Published
1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Policy problems are becoming increasingly complex and "wicked" in nature.

Spanning from environmental sustainability, social mobility, gender equality and national identity, they tend to elicit different, oftentimes conflicting views, of what needs to be done. As such, traditional means of problem-solving where the government takes the lead are becoming glaringly inadequate. Instead, many governments, including the Singapore Government, are adopting a more collaborative approach towards policymaking. The Forward Singapore exercise, launched in June, is the most recent example of this.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top