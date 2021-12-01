NFTs offer Asian artists a new global showcase

The art world is entering uncharted waters with the rise of non-fungible tokens

David Tng For The Straits Times
  • Published
    2 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

We are approaching the time of year when we reflect on trends that have dominated the headlines and how they will shape the year ahead. With low interest rates on savings, more and more people are beginning to explore alternative investments. One of the big winners of 2021 has undoubtedly been non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

During the third quarter of this year, NFT trading volume hit US$10.7 billion (S$14.7 billion), a 704 per cent jump from the previous quarter. High-profile trades included a rendition of Nyan Cat, an animated flying cat with a Pop-Tart body that was sold for nearly US$600,000.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 01, 2021, with the headline 'NFTs offer Asian artists a new global showcase'. Subscribe
Topics: 