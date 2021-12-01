NFTs offer Asian artists a new global showcase

We are approaching the time of year when we reflect on trends that have dominated the headlines and how they will shape the year ahead. With low interest rates on savings, more and more people are beginning to explore alternative investments. One of the big winners of 2021 has undoubtedly been non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

During the third quarter of this year, NFT trading volume hit US$10.7 billion (S$14.7 billion), a 704 per cent jump from the previous quarter. High-profile trades included a rendition of Nyan Cat, an animated flying cat with a Pop-Tart body that was sold for nearly US$600,000.