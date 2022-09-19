Next-generation thinking

New leaders will soon inhabit China's top decision-making bodies

Will they change the country?

For an aspiring Communist Party bigwig, Mr Hu Chunhua's backstory seems hard to beat. One of six siblings born into rural poverty, he was the first in his county to attend China's prestigious Peking University. On graduation in 1983, he joined the party and volunteered to work in Tibet. There he caught the eye of the local party chief, Mr Hu Jintao (no relation), who became China's top leader in 2002.

Soon Mr Hu Chunhua was the youngest provincial governor and a member of the party's Central Committee. Insiders began referring to him as "little Hu" and as one of the favourites to become China's leader in 2022.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 19, 2022, with the headline New leaders will soon inhabit China's top decision-making bodies.

