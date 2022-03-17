New pact brings Singapore and Pacific Alliance closer

Ignacio Concha, Manuel Solano Sossa, Agustin Garcia-Lopez Loaeza and Carlos Vasquez Corrales For The Straits Times
Updated
Published
2 min ago
Singapore will become the first Associate State of the Pacific Alliance (PA) with the entry into force of the PA-Singapore Free Trade Agreement (PASFTA), signed in Colombia on Jan 26. This agreement will provide new opportunities for expanding markets, attracting investments, boosting access for service suppliers, and deepening cooperation in a range of sectors.

PA, which brings together Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru, was founded in 2011 and has become one of the most successful economic blocs of Latin America, with more than 60 countries as observer states, a GDP of more than US$2.1 trillion (S$2.9 trillion), a combined population of 230 million, a per capita GDP of US$19,000 and more than US$600 billion in exports.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 17, 2022, with the headline New pact brings Singapore and Pacific Alliance closer.

