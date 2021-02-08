Power Play

New fronts in Covid-19 narratives battle

From the virus' origins to vaccine efficacy to pandemic management, the contest continues &#8226; Power Play is a weekly column that looks at various facets of US-China rivalry and its implications for Asia.

ST ILLUSTRATION: MANNY FRANCISCO
  • Published
    33 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Struggling to breathe, the elderly woman grips the hand of her nurse and refuses to let go, as a respirator beeps and whirrs in the background.

"Your family is not here, so we are your family now," says the nurse from Shanghai, as he wipes her face with a moist tissue, the emotion in his voice ringing clear through his layers of protective clothing.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 08, 2021, with the headline 'New fronts in Covid-19 narratives battle'. Subscribe
Topics: 