For Subscribers
Power Play
New fronts in Covid-19 narratives battle
From the virus' origins to vaccine efficacy to pandemic management, the contest continues • Power Play is a weekly column that looks at various facets of US-China rivalry and its implications for Asia.
Struggling to breathe, the elderly woman grips the hand of her nurse and refuses to let go, as a respirator beeps and whirrs in the background.
"Your family is not here, so we are your family now," says the nurse from Shanghai, as he wipes her face with a moist tissue, the emotion in his voice ringing clear through his layers of protective clothing.