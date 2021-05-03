For Subscribers
Power Play
New envoys, new hope?
Beijing and Washington are expected to appoint new ambassadors and all eyes are on how effective they would be, with both countries engaging in greater strategic competition. •Power Play is a weekly column that looks at various facets of US-China rivalry and its implications for Asia.
BEIJING • China and the United States are expected to send new envoys to each other's countries soon, refreshing the slate with two highly experienced and well-regarded career diplomats.
The new appointments, which have yet to be officially announced, signal a desire by both leaderships to start the conversation afresh.