Netizens split over 'ratting' on firms about working from office

Some people may have to painfully choose between their health and job security - triggering a company shutdown by reporting bosses for disallowing working from home unnecessarily.

While some Straits Times Facebook users defended whistle-blowing on firms for insufficient Covid-19 safe measures, others like Tan SY Kira wrote: "Speechless… Sabotage the employer. I am more than willing to work in the office if I am able to start work. Hope they find a company who is able to continue to pay for their self entitlement."

KEEPING IT CLEAN

A couple of days after the end of the circuit breaker period last week, three Singapore workplaces were forced to stop operations for failing to implement adequate safe management measures, including instructing staff to return to the office instead of allowing them to work from home, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Wednesday. The ministry had inspected over 200 workplaces in enforcement operations then.

It said in a Facebook post: "When MOM receives complaints from employees that they had been asked to return to the workplace or office despite being able to work from home as they had done so during the circuit breaker, we will ask the employer to explain their actions.

"If they are unable to provide a reasonable explanation, we will have to take enforcement action accordingly in order to protect employees."

It is tough for staff to make complaints, but they may have to do so for the sake of their family's health. It does not help when people online start hurling blame and calling them names.

UncleJames Lee posted online: "Wonder if these people who ratted on their own boss have new jobs just waiting for them or not. I don't think any person in their right mind will retain staff that betray the company."

"Sia suay the employees. Their boss bankrupt, liao," Leonard Lew Wai Kong wrote. "They ownself lose their job and make sure ownself better bankrupt also."

There is a depressingly sad sentiment that just having a job in such troubled economic times is good enough, and one does not deserve to ask for anything more. "These people employed - still giving trouble," wrote Angtan Sy.

These posts drew spirited responses, like from ST Facebook user Fiorella Mela, who said: "I don't understand why the blame must go to the employees who reported their employers? If you believe (in) keeping your mouth shut and disregarding your own safety, just so that you can get paid for being an obedient dog for the company, you may do so.

"However, do note that companies only pay you salary, not your own life. You kena, your problem, ok?



The Ministry of Manpower has said it was carrying out islandwide enforcement operations to ensure that businesses were implementing safe management measures as they resumed operations. PHOTO: MINISTRY OF MANPOWER/FACEBOOK



"I feel so sad for you if you think that showing off to your boss that you're hardworking is so much more important than your own life."

DIRTY TACTICS

Some workers said in a Straits Times report that they had been told to return to their offices from Tuesday, despite it being unnecessary.

An engineer working in the manufacturing industry was asked to return to the office last week to clear administrative tasks which he said could be completed at home.

A graphics artist in the publishing industry said she had been ordered to return to work even though she can access all the necessary editing programs on her computer at home.

NOTABLE TRENDS

TEEN SUICIDE OVER NO ACCESS TO ONLINE CLASSES: ST Facebook readers were heartbroken over how a 14-year-old student apparently took her own life as she was unable to attend online classes due to not having a television or smartphone. Benhur Sebastian Fair said: "Access to education is seen as the great leveller, and a potential gateway out of poverty. When that gate is closed, in this case, suddenly, and there are no alternative options to continue the access, despair sets in. Sad, indeed." COPS CHARGED OVER GEORGE FLOYD'S DEATH: The white US police officer who knelt on the neck of a black man who later died, and his colleagues face charges. ST Facebook users reacted positively, but some mentioned the victim being "no angel". Jay Tee responded: "Whether Floyd was innocent or not, it is not for police officers to pass judgment. Floyd is innocent until proven guilty in court. He didn't even make it to trial."

"Old-fashioned employers who have not kept up with technology," commented ST Facebook reader Christina Teh.

Others shared anecdotes of dirty tactics at the workplace.

"I also heard of companies, not only bosses, but also fellow colleagues, trying to bully newbies and getting them to go collect documents during (the circuit breaker), when documents can be (sent via) DHL," said Lay Choo Tan.

Some ST Facebook readers fretted over a dirty tactic of a bigger sort: Companies which have operations running fairly smoothly with most employees working from home might turn their eyes towards talent beyond Singapore's shores.

Yana Yana said: "In the long term, there would definitely be thoughts or plans to hire staff who live overseas, it'd be inevitable."

However, in response to online posts saying companies could cut costs by hiring cheap labour abroad to work remotely, Joycelyn Low commented that it would not suit all types of work.

The ST Facebook reader said: "If you are talking about employing foreigners based in other countries, how familiar can the foreigners be in handling local jobs such as logistics, law, consumer lines, wholesale and distributor lines? The scenario you are talking about can only apply to the customer service line where not much really gets done by the foreign customer service staff...

"How to find the employees if they got the company into contractual troubles and just cut off communication? Go to their country to look for them? Would you want an employee who holds no liability for his or her actions?

"Business costs sometimes do not come in straightforward costs. But also opportunity and training costs if manpower is problematic."

The cost of whistle-blowing or not doing so is not straightforward either.

Keeping silent about unsafe work practices to keep a steady salary is a risk some will take. But the cost may be wrecked lungs, blood clots and other problems that will linger long after the coronavirus has left your body, leaving you poorer in health and wealth.