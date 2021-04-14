For Subscribers
Netflix's big bet on foreign content could change how people see the world
Its 'glocalisation of entertainment' has the potential of breaking down stereotypes
As a kid growing up in Italy, I remember watching the American TV series Happy Days, which chronicled the 1950s-era adventures of the Fonz, Richie Cunningham and other teenagers.
The show, combined with other American entertainment widely available in Italy in the 1970s and 1980s, shaped my perception of the United States long before I ever set foot in the country.