Netanyahu in a fix over Israel's Lego-block politics

In trying to cobble together another wobbly coalition after the fourth election in two years, he may have to include The Thunder, a new Arab party.

Global Affairs Correspondent
ST ILLUSTRATION: MIEL
  • Published
    35 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The people of Israel may be excused for feeling - to put it mildly - a bit tired. They have just taken part in their fourth general election in less than two years, and this one was organised just as the country emerges from the coronavirus pandemic.

But instead of getting a solid government to lead the country to a much-needed economic recovery, the latest ballots produced yet another inconclusive result, heralding the creation of yet another rickety government coalition and raising the distinct possibility of an extraordinary fifth early general election as early as the end of this year.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 27, 2021, with the headline 'Netanyahu in a fix over Israel's Lego-block politics'. Subscribe
Topics: 