Netanyahu in a fix over Israel's Lego-block politics

The people of Israel may be excused for feeling - to put it mildly - a bit tired. They have just taken part in their fourth general election in less than two years, and this one was organised just as the country emerges from the coronavirus pandemic.

But instead of getting a solid government to lead the country to a much-needed economic recovery, the latest ballots produced yet another inconclusive result, heralding the creation of yet another rickety government coalition and raising the distinct possibility of an extraordinary fifth early general election as early as the end of this year.