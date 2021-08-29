Thinking Aloud

NDP was a moving reminder of what this country stands for

Parade was scaled back, but with stories and songs, it brought home the meaning of being Singaporean

Editor-in-Chief
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

When I heard that the talented young Singaporean film-maker Boo Junfeng had been put in charge of this year's National Day Parade, I was filled with great expectations.

After all, I recalled that when he last helmed the event in 2018, he had skilfully weaved engaging stories into a compelling narrative. His effort for the 7 Letters film to mark Singapore's 50th anniversary in 2015 had also struck a chord with me, with his lyrical story-telling.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on August 29, 2021, with the headline 'NDP was a moving reminder of what this country stands for'. Subscribe
Topics: 