The American humorist Will Rogers said there have been three great inventions since the beginning of time: fire, the wheel and the central bank.

How did central banks evolve to play their important role in the economy? With the world still recovering from Covid-19, how can they tackle the current inflationary spiral - one which has seen the Federal Reserve in the United States hike interest rates and hit the brakes on a multi-trillion-dollar bond-buying spree?