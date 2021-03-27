Navigating the complexities of vaccine roll-outs

Vaccine nationalism still the bottleneck

Editorial

China Daily, China

Many countries have asked the United States for Covid-19 vaccines, but the US has not provided any doses of any vaccine to any country, whereas an increasing number of countries are receiving vaccines from China, which has even provided vaccines as aid to underdeveloped countries.

China donated 300,000 vaccine doses to peacekeepers of the United Nations last Friday, and those who are on peacekeeping missions in Africa will get the shots first.

The US is yet to finalise its plan to send millions of doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to neighbouring Mexico and Canada.

The US has hoarded far more doses of vaccines than it needs, and its control of raw materials for the manufacturing of vaccines has negatively impacted the control of the pandemic.

Statistics from the United Nations show that while 75 per cent of vaccinations has been administered in 10 developed countries, there are 130 countries that have not received a single vaccine dose yet.

It is estimated that some underdeveloped countries will not be able to have their residents inoculated until 2024.

China is a committed front-runner in promoting equitable access to vaccines, and the safety and effectiveness of Chinese vaccines are earning recognition across the world.

China hopes that those developed countries will realise as early as possible that they need to contribute to the global solidarity for the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic to bring it to an end as soon as possible, rather than erode it by doing what they are doing right now.

Patent waiver not a panacea

Vincent Piket

The Jakarta Post, Indonesia

The richest countries in the world need to help speed up the supply of vaccines to low-and middle-income countries. That is not only a moral duty, but also a medical necessity.

Yet, specifically on the intellectual property waiver under discussion at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) right now, allow me to quote WTO director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala: "There should be a 'third way' to broaden access through facilitating technology transfer within the framework of multilateral rules, so as to encourage research and innovation while at the same time allowing licensing agreements that help scale up manufacturing of medical products."

Indeed, the problems of access to vaccines will not be solved by waiving patents; rather, they are related to the lack of sufficient manufacturing capacity to produce the required quantities fast.

We need to find measures that preserve the incentive to innovate and invest in health research, while disseminating the technology and know-how through collaboration between vaccine developers and producers.

In case of problems with or a refusal by companies to enter into voluntary licences, the WTO Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (Trips) agreement provides for the possibility to grant compulsory licences, that is, licences granted by governments without the patent owner's consent.

This includes the possibility of granting fast-track licences, where no negotiations with the patent holder are required, for export to countries with no or insufficient manufacturing capacity.

Collaboration and licensing on a global level are already happening but they need to be scaled up. Intellectual property protection is a key factor in providing a clear legal framework that enables this collaboration.

Universal and equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines and treatments is a priority for the European Union, including in low-and middle-income countries that have no production capacity or more limited financial resources.

The EU and its member states are contributing €2.2 billion (S$3.5 billion) to the Covax facility aiming to deliver 1.3 billion doses to 92 low-and middle-income countries by the end of this year. Indonesia is one of the beneficiary countries.

Besides our Covax funding, Team Europe mobilised €38.5 billion for fighting Covid globally. Within this amount, the funding for Indonesia is €200 million, of which €20 million is in grants and €180 million is in loans from the development banks of France and Germany.

Sense of urgency needed

Editorial

Dawn, Pakistan

As the third Covid-19 wave rages in the country, the management of the vaccination programme leaves a lot to be desired.

With infection rates rising, school closures and new restrictions, the authorities must put all their resources into making the vaccine roll-out successful.

Unfortunately, at present, certain decisions regarding the inoculation drive betray a non-serious approach.

In the United Kingdom, where the vaccine roll-out has been successful, the authorities have called on volunteers to be part of the immunisation programme.

The idea is that the target of vaccinating the country's entire adult population is an imperative, even if gargantuan, task, and requires a mammoth effort.

The authorities in Pakistan, too, must gear up to vaccinate people seven days a week, up to 18 hours a day. With the government's target vaccine population of 70 million, the task of administering two jabs per person is a challenge that can only be met if the programme is executed with a sense of urgency.

So far, only 500,000 people have been vaccinated - a figure that paints a sorry picture. The vaccines that are available for free at vaccination centres have been donated by China.

Another donation is pledged by Covax, but is yet to arrive. Separately, private companies have been allowed to import vaccines and sell them at a set price.

In December last year, it was reported that the government had put aside US$134 million (S$180 million) to procure the Covid-19 vaccine, but it is not clear whether these funds are being used effectively.

Vaccines have been procured by the government, but they have yet to arrive.

The vaccine programme warrants a proactive approach, or Pakistan will be among those countries where the spectre of Covid-19 peaks rears its head on a regular basis, spelling doom for the well-being of citizens as well as education and the economy.

• The View From Asia is a compilation of articles from The Straits Times' media partner Asia News Network, a grouping of 23 news media titles.