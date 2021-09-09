Navigating the brave new world of hybrid work
Bosses and workers need to be mindful of potential problems such as the one that tripped up Apple
This week's spike in Covid-19 cases across Singapore is another setback for companies trying to get their employees to return to the office. While social distancing measures will eventually disappear, questions about the future of office life are here to stay.
While bosses say they want their people back face-to-face, employees want more flexibility deciding where they work, and this is leading to more businesses taking a middle path commonly called hybrid work. But this approach can be harder than bringing people back to the office or having them work fully remote.