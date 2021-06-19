Nato's China mission

The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato), the US-led military alliance in Europe, was established at the start of the Cold War with a very specific mission: that of providing a permanent American security guarantee to the continent to deter the Soviet Union from overrunning western Europe.

Rising tensions between Russia and the West are now keeping Nato busy; only a few months ago, Russian troops massed at the border with Ukraine and Nato's commanders were scrambling to retrieve their emergency plans for the defence of the continent.