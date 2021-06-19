Nato's China mission
The US-led military alliance flagged China as a systemic challenge at its recent summit. Now it has to decide on the nature of the challenge and how to deal with it.
The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato), the US-led military alliance in Europe, was established at the start of the Cold War with a very specific mission: that of providing a permanent American security guarantee to the continent to deter the Soviet Union from overrunning western Europe.
Rising tensions between Russia and the West are now keeping Nato busy; only a few months ago, Russian troops massed at the border with Ukraine and Nato's commanders were scrambling to retrieve their emergency plans for the defence of the continent.