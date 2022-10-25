National security eclipses economics in Xi’s new era

At the close of the 20th party congress, general secretary Xi Jinping said: “The Communist Party of China (CPC) is fully confident and capable of creating new and even greater miracles on the new journey of the new era.” The question is whether renewed rapid growth will be among the miracles Mr Xi aspires to.

But economic growth per se was not in the spotlight of this party congress. The drama was in the political appointments. Rather than a major change in ideology, what stood out was a shift in emphasis to national security as a leading theme, and a shift from technocratic leadership in the economic sphere to more politically inspired choices.