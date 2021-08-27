For Subscribers
National Day reflections on Singapore's Muslim community
Much progress has been made in the past decades. Looking ahead, the Islamic tradition of ikhtilaf (difference of opinions) will help provide the necessary flexibility in navigating diverse views on matters such as the tudung and gender equality.
Over the past 56 years since our nation's independence, the Muslim community has demonstrated resilience and strong commitment towards progress and development in our socio-religious life.
Even as we face unprecedented and complex challenges, we have been able to work together in discussing solutions and implementing them collectively. Guided by our religious values, we have focused on the larger and common good for our society.